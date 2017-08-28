Summer's over: GRPS students headed back to school

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Public Schools welcomes its students back to school with celebrations all over town!

Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal greeted staff and students as they entered Ottawa Hills high school. She was joined by a new leadership team in Ottawa Hills, including new principal Kaushik Sarkar.

GRPS begins the first year of the Early College Program, something Superintedent Weatherall Neal are thrilled about.

"Our students will be able to graduate with an associates degree, said Superintendent Weatherall Neal. "We are partnering with Grand Rapids Community College and it's free of charge to parents, which is wonderful."

