Grand Rapids Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal gives her 'State of Our Schools' speech

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal delivered her annual State of Our Schools speech at an event Thursday night.

Early in the speech, Weatherall Neal thanked those that help Grand Rapids students, including voters for approving the Kent ISD millage request on Tuesday.

“Thanks to the voters, we now have a steady, reliable source of local revenue that is 100% dedicated to the classrooms for teaching and learning," Weatherall Neal said.

For the first time in 20 years’ enrollment is up at Grand Rapids Public School and graduation rates are up 50% over the last five years. Weatherall Neal adds that the improvement was through hard work and high standards saying, “Our kids have seen some of the largest gains in ACT/SAT composite scores in the entire county.”

The district made large gains in the priority school list released by the Michigan Department of Education. Six of the district’s 13 schools that were on the list have been removed. Weatherall Neal said, “the remaining seven schools on the Priority School list, all of them improved their ranking and the State Reform Officer indicated that they will not be requiring any additional corrective action.”

Weatherall Neal says the district is moving in the right direction. She touted the opening of the new CA Frost Middle High School, opening the Museum Middle School at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, improvements to serve more special education students, and a new health center at Innovation Central High. Weatherall Neal says the resurgence is a model of how a united village can beat the odds and do right by kids.

The superintendent says the district is site planning for Plaza Roosevelt, the future home of a $20 million-dollar investment in their Spanish-English immersion theme school.

Weatherall Neal added that the district’s work is not done.

“While we have come a long way, we have a lot more work to do.”

She says the transformation plan will now focus on kindergarten readiness, 3rd grade reading, 7th grade science, 8th grade math, 11th grade college –career readiness, and high school graduation.

Several projects are about to begin and the superintendent announced a major new investment at Ottawa Hills High School. The $17 million-dollar renovation will create a new innovative career technical center. The technical center will focus on Engineering, Homeland Security, Technology, communications, marketing, and Cosmetology.

Starting in the fall of 2017 Ottawa Hills will be co-host GRPS first Early Middle College program with GRCC. The partnership will allow students to graduate with both a high school diploma and an associate’s degree, at no cost, after five years.

The district is set to break ground on several phase one bond projects including the $13 million reconstruction of Buchanan Elementary this spring, the $10 million renovation of 54 Jefferson for the Museum High School, and the $17 million renovation of City High-Middle this fall.” Ridgemoor Park Montessori is opening this fall.

