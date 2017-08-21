The Mitten Foundation donates school uniforims to Harrison Park

Stock photo of 3 children with backpacks.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Mitten Foundation donated $3,000 to Harrison Park Elementary School in Grand Rapids for new school uniforms.

The money will be used to buy uniforms for approximately 150 students.

"The struggle is real," said one parent. "It's really important for our entire neighborhood to come together and help our schools in this way."

© 2017 WZZM-TV