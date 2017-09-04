Tribe donation helps Hopkins upgrade tech

In August, the Gun Lake Tribe donated $93,040 dollars to the Hopkins Public Schools district. (Photo: Hopkins Public Schools/Facebook)

HOPKINS, MICH. - School picks back up on Tuesday, Sept. 5 for Hopkins Public Schools. And soon elementary school students there will soon enjoy big tech upgrades.



It comes thanks to a donation from the Gun Lake Tribe. In August, the district announced that the tribe had donated more than $93,040 dollars to the district.

The gift will pay for ten iPads in each kindergarten, first, and second grade classroom. Third, fourth and fifth graders will enjoy new Chromebooks.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

