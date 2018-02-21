United Way helping GRPS invest in new science curriculum

Heart of West Michigan United Way is partnering with Grand Rapids Public Schools to invest in middle schooler's STEM curriculum for better state evaluation scores. (Photo: Evan Linnert, WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Heart of West Michigan United Way and Grand Rapids Public Schools have partnered together to improve middle school student's performances in STEM classes.

United Way plans on funding new science, technology, engineering and mathematics curriculum for the students, which the district hopes will help Westwood Middle School students score better on state evaluations.

The curriculum is aligned with the goals of Talent 2025, K-Connect, the Talent Triangle, and the GRPS Academic Plan. As well as vote-approved bond investments in new technology for students and teachers.

