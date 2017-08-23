What you really need for your college dorm

It is back to school time and if you're in college, you probably got a long list of things you need. So, WZZM 13 is breaking it down for you: what you need vs. what you can leave, at home, according to the experts.

This week at Grand Valley State University thousands of freshman are moving into their dorm rooms. "I would say it's exciting to have your parents move you in, they're sending you off", says Freshman Grace Kropiewnicki. She and her friends say it was a smooth transition. But, leading up to this day, was a bit stressful. Most of them had no idea what to get for their dorm. "I was the first kid to go to college. We got everything on the list. I brought more than what I needed and my parents took home what I didn't use", says Taylor Blackburn.



So what should you get?

Brandie Tenney, is the Assistant Director for Residence Life. She says a few of the necessities are twin XL sheets, a microwave, refrigerator, and a surge protector. She says storage that doubles as either a seat or stand is also nice.

"I love decorating, so I got lots of ‘Command Strips’. I had to go back to Meijer to get more", says Kropiewnicki.

"I forgot an umbrella. I think it would be a good thing to bring", says Blackburn.

So, what about what you don’t you need? Big items like couches and bulky winter coats, can wait. "I see kids bring all their clothes they own. There's not storage for that. Living seasonally is important”, says Tenney.

There are also a few things that you might not need, but want. Decorations for the walls, matching bedding and some favorite foods like Ramen Noodles and Mac-n-Cheese.

Lots of stores like Bed Bath & Beyond and Target still have dorm room deals going on. At Meijer, they have college night for students across the Midwest.



• Grand Valley State University, at the Standale store, 8 p.m. - midnight on Aug. 24

• Anderson University, at the Anderson store, 9-11 p.m. on Aug. 25

• Central Michigan University, at the Mount Pleasant store on 8-11 p.m. on Aug. 25

• Ferris State University, at the Big Rapids store, 7-10 p.m. on Aug. 26

• Saginaw Valley State, at the Saginaw store, 9 p.m. 0 midnight on Aug. 27

• Wright State, at the Beavercreek store, 9 p.m. - midnight on Aug. 27

• Michigan State, at the Okemos and East Lansing stores, 8:30 p.m. - midnight on Aug. 28

• Western Michigan, at the Oshtemo store, 8:30-11:30 p.m. on Sept. 1

• University of Michigan, at the Saline-Ann Arbor store, 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. on Sept. 3

• Oakland University, at the Rochester store, 8-11 p.m. on Sept. 7

• Eastern Michigan, at the Ypsilanti store, 7-10 p.m. on Sept. 7

