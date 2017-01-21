Where are the top-ranked schools in Michigan?

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

If you wanted to map the top-ranked schools in Michigan, you'd find a heavy concentration of dots in one area of the state.

The education department released school score cards, which provide a range of data, including a top-to-bottom ranking of nearly every school in the state. Those at the top ranked at the 99th percentile, meaning they perform better than just about every other school in the state. Another 28 held up the rear, ranking at the 0 percentile.

The score cards are part of the state's accountability system for schools. After this year, though, the system is likely to change dramatically. Gone will be the top-to-bottom rankings. Also gone: a color-coded system that assigned a color -- green, lime green, yellow, orange or red -- based on how well schools met performance goals the education department set. Green is the best color; red is the worst.

The state, as part of its plan to comply with the reauthorization of the federal law that governs K-12 schools, is planning to switch to an accountability system that assigns grades of A-F to schools, based on how students perform on state exams, how much they improve on the exams, and other factors such as graduation rates.

Below is a snapshot of the data the department released. For the full list of the top-ranked schools, head to the bottom of this story. And to find out how your school ranks, go to www.mischooldata.org, click on "dashboard and accountability scorecard," then click on "school ranking" near the top of the screen.

Many need help: Nearly half of the schools in the state received a yellow color, while 78 received a green. The good news? That 78 is an increase over the 50 that received a green the last time the state released score cards. But 1,364 schools received a yellow, which indicates there are areas where they need to improve.

The rest: 1,222 schools received a lime, 169 received orange and 362 received red.

To find out what color your school received, and what it means, go to www.mischooldata.org, click on "dashboards and accountability scorecard," then click on "accountability scorecard" near the top of the screen.

Reward schools: The state identified 219 schools that received status as a "reward" school. In order to get this designation, a school must either be ranked in the top 5% academically, have shown significant academic progress or have performed better than predicted.

To see the list of reward schools, go to www.michigan.gov/mde.

And here are the top-ranked schools in the state:

• Brown Elementary School, Byron Center Public Schools

• Webster Elementary School, Livonia Public Schools

• Martin Luther King Elementary School, Ann Arbor Public Schools

• Angell School, Ann Arbor Public Schools

• South Arbor Charter Academy, Ypsilanti charter school

• Lake Hills Elementary School, Grand Haven Area Public Schools

• Plymouth Scholars Charter Academy, charter school

• Lewis Maire Elementary School, Grosse Pointe Public Schools

• Eberwhite School, Ann Arbor Public Schools

• Schroeder Elementary School, Troy Public Schools

• Achieve Charter Academy, Canton charter school

• Dearborn 6/7 STEM School, Dearborn City School District

• Hemmeter Elementary School, Saginaw Township Community Schools

• Handley School, School District of the City of Saginaw

• Amerman Elementary School, Northville Public Schools

• Long Meadow Elementary School, Rochester Community Schools

• Bach Elementary School, Ann Arbor Public Schools

• Gallimore Elementary School, Plymouth-Canton Community Schools

• Lillian G. Mason Elementary School, Grand Blanc Community School

• Ada Elementary School, Forest Hills Public Schools

• Deerfield Elementary School, Novi Community Schools

• North Hill Elementary School, Rochester Community Schools

• Canton Charter Academy, charter school

• Conant Elementary School, Bloomfield Hills Schools

• Crestwood Accelerated Program, Crestwood School District

• Wines Elementary School, Ann Arbor Public Schools

• Griffin Elementary School, Grand Haven Area Public Schools

Detroit Free Press