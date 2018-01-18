White supremacist Richard Spencer will speak at Michigan State after all

EAST LANSING, MICH. - White supremacist Richard Spencer will speak for two hours on Michigan State University's campus on March 5, the university and Spencer's lawyers have agreed.
The agreement came in a settlement of a lawsuit filed by attorney Kyle Bristow against MSU after it denied Spencer's representatives space to speak on campus.
According to the terms of the agreement:
- Spencer will speak from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 5 in the auditorium in the Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Education.
- Spencer will pay the university $1,650 for the rental.
- MSU will provide police and security for the event. Spencer's group won't pay anything towards it.
- MSU will set up a ticketing process for the event and control entry to the event.
- Spencer's group will provide insurance for the event.
- Spencer's group will not hold any other gathering or event at MSU.
Spencer's group has a similar request pending at the University of Michigan, where President Mark Schlissel has said the university would negotiate with the group for a safe way to allow them on campus.
A U-M spokeswoman told the Free Press earlier this week there was no update to those talks.
