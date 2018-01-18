White supremacist Richard Spencer will speak at Michigan State after all

Richard Spencer poses between interviews Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in College Station, Texas. (Photo: David J. Phillip, AP)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - White supremacist Richard Spencer will speak for two hours on Michigan State University's campus on March 5, the university and Spencer's lawyers have agreed.

The agreement came in a settlement of a lawsuit filed by attorney Kyle Bristow against MSU after it denied Spencer's representatives space to speak on campus.

According to the terms of the agreement:

Spencer will speak from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 5 in the auditorium in the Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Education.

Spencer will pay the university $1,650 for the rental.

MSU will provide police and security for the event. Spencer's group won't pay anything towards it.

MSU will set up a ticketing process for the event and control entry to the event.

Spencer's group will provide insurance for the event.

Spencer's group will not hold any other gathering or event at MSU.

Spencer's group has a similar request pending at the University of Michigan, where President Mark Schlissel has said the university would negotiate with the group for a safe way to allow them on campus.

A U-M spokeswoman told the Free Press earlier this week there was no update to those talks.

