Winter break is back, while summer is cut short for some West Michigan students

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - School will start before Labor Day for the first time in years for some students in Kent County.

The district requested a waiver that allows for a shift in the traditional school calendar, so all 20 local districts have the option to begin on Aug. 21, 2017.

Other aspects of the calendar include:

the return of a full two-week winter break

end date of June 1, 2017

first semester will conclude prior to winter break instead of during mid-January.

adds additional days to prep for assessment and AP exams

This is the only summer in which it will shorten summer for students as they make the transition into this new calendar.

Grandville Public School Superintendent Roger Upbear, who released their district's calendar on Tues., Jan. 21, said they tried to get the calendar out as soon as possible.

Upbear said he received some phone calls from parents, but said once he explained the benefits of this shift most parents understanding.

Schools are required by the state to have 180 days of school, for districts like Grandville this added an extra five days. This left the district with a judgment call that Upbear says factored in many different variables.

Kent County ISD Superintendent Ron Caniff said he expects most other Kent County schools to opt for this schedule.

In Ottawa County, the ISD already has a waiver approved that would allow their districts to do this, but they expect few schools to make the switch. With the exception of Holland Public Schools who has been using this calendar in the present school year.

The Superintendent for Muskegon County ISD said as of right now, their district has not requested a waiver.

