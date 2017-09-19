Wyoming schools looking to pass bond proposal

Wyoming schools bond proposal

WYOMING, MICH. - School leaders in Wyoming say they need to fix their aging buildings.

That's one of the reasons the district will be asking voters to renew a bond proposal this November. The proposal would raise nearly $80 million for the district.

Superintendent Tom Reeder says the funding is critical.

"Now we're getting into a critical area where our boiler systems, our parking lots, our roofs are all passed their warranty so we're going to have significant issues coming and our operating budget will not be able to cover it," says Reeder.

In addition to upgrading the facilities, Wyoming High School would see an extreme makeover with a new wing designed for 9th graders who are currently housed at the junior high.

The proposal is not a tax increase as residents would continue paying the same millage rate. The proposal would cost each homeowner about $250 per year.

