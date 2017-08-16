Ehler's former Press Secretary describes him as' great boss'

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Former congressman Vern Ehlers passed away Tuesday.
Ehlers served as a U.S. Member of Congress for the Third Congressional District representing Kent, Barry, and Ionia Counties from December 1993 until his retirement in January 2011.
Now we hearing from a co-worker of Ehlers.
Chris Barbee served as Ehler's Press Secretary for nearly eight years.
"Vern holds a special place in my heart. He was a great boss," says Barbee.
Ehlers was the first physicist ever elected to congress.
"When there were science related issues that came up, he could really say, I understand it because I'm a scientist and not a lot of other Congressman could do that," says Barbee.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs