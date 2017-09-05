Elderly woman hospitalized after her vehicle collided with GR city dump truck

Ambulance

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - An 82-year-old woman was pinned in her car following an accident between her vehicle and a City dump truck on Sept. 5, 2017.

She was transferred to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, where she is said to be in serious, but stable, condition. The dump truck driver was not injured.

A preliminary investigation indicates the dump truck was traveling north on Seward Avenue NW when a vehicle traveling west on 11th Street NW disobeyed a stop sign and crashed into the truck.

The accident remains under investigation by GRPD's Traffic Unit. Anyone with further information is directed to contact the police at 616-456-3771, or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

