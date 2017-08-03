No, Willie Nelson is not dead

AUSTIN – Contrary the rumors circulating on Twitter on Thursday, Willie Nelson is still alive.
Nelson’s management team confirmed to KVUE that the red-headed stranger has not passed away. The 84-year-old country music juggernaut recently spoke with the Washington Post about politics, marijuana, and what Americans can do to come together.
