Ethics: Concerned over Betsy DeVos' financial disclosure, ethics review in motion

President-elect Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos pose for a photo after their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 19, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Senators leading the panel that will hold hearings next week on Betsy DeVos' nomination for Education Secretary say they have concerns about information missing from her financial disclosure.

President-elect Donald Trump named the West Michigan billionaire to take over the education department in November 2016.

DeVos is a supporter of charter schools, and using public funds to pay for tuition to private and religious schools.

According to the New York Times, senators say a government ethics office has not signed off on DeVos' financial disclosures.

Her confirmation hearing is to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 17 -- nearly a week after it was originally scheduled.

The Republican leading the education committee overseeing her nomination says the hearing will go forward, but there will not likely be a vote on her confirmation until her ethics review was complete.

