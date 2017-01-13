Ethics: Concerned over Betsy DeVos' financial disclosure, ethics review in motion

WASHINGTON - Senators leading the panel that will hold hearings next week on Betsy DeVos' nomination for Education Secretary say they have concerns about information missing from her financial disclosure.
President-elect Donald Trump named the West Michigan billionaire to take over the education department in November 2016.
DeVos is a supporter of charter schools, and using public funds to pay for tuition to private and religious schools.
According to the New York Times, senators say a government ethics office has not signed off on DeVos' financial disclosures.
Her confirmation hearing is to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 17 -- nearly a week after it was originally scheduled.
The Republican leading the education committee overseeing her nomination says the hearing will go forward, but there will not likely be a vote on her confirmation until her ethics review was complete.
