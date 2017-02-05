Etsy.com co-founder speaks to Grand Rapids Economic Club

Logo for Etsy.com

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The co-founder of Etsy.com, Matt Stinchcomb, will be in Grand Rapids Monday February 6 to address the city's economic club.

The talk will take place at the JW Marriot hotel in the International Ballroom. The event begins at noon.

Stinchcomb will discuss how Etsy.com began, the business culture, and how the company stays socially responsible.

Etsy.com is a peer-to-peer e-commerce site that focuses on handmade or vintage items.

Mackenzie Thaden is a Producer at WZZM13. @MackenzieThaden

