Ex-con charged in Rockford area break-ins held on $525,000 bond

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WZZM) - A man suspected in numerous Rockford area home invasions that targeted cash and gift cards was arraigned Thursday for two break-ins that occurred in the Bostwick Lake area as homeowners slept.

Corey James VanSuilichem is suspected in up to 19 break-is, attempted break-ins and larcenies from Grandville to Cannon Township.

“By far, the most egregious element to these cases is the fact people were home,’’ said Kent County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joel Roon. “He was extremely bold in not discriminating; there didn't appear to be a house that he was afraid to go into.

"I think he is very fortunate that he did not encounter a homeowner that was armed,'' Roon added.

VanSuilichem was arraigned Thursday, Aug. 3 on two counts of first-degree home invasion, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He is also charged as a habitual offender, which could increase his time behind bars.

He was charged last month with receiving and concealing stolen property, a five-year offense.

VanSuilichem, 32, is being held in the Kent County Jail on a $525,000 bond. He’ll be back in 63rd District Court for a probable cause conference on Aug. 16.

Kent County deputies arrested VanSuilichem last month after video surveillance from a northern Kent County gas station showed him “attempting to remove fingerprints’’ from a stolen Cadillac, court records show.

That discovery helped Kent County investigators link VanSuilichem to a July 15 home invasion in the city of Grandville in which the Cadillac Escalade was taken along with items from inside the house.

On July 17, the Escalade was found at a Marathon gas station on Old 14 Mile Road NE in northeast Kent County, which is about 13 miles from VanSuilichem’s home in Belding.

“Video surveillance from the store was reviewed and Corey VanSuilichem was seen exiting the Cadillac Escalade when it was abandon (sic) in the parking lot,’’ according to a probable cause affidavit. “Surveillance video shows VanSuilichem wiping the vehicle down, attempting to remove fingerprints or other forensic evidence as he exited the vehicle.’’

An Ionia County judge in February placed VanSuilichem on probation for three years for maintaining a drug house. It stems from an October, 2016 arrest in Belding involving marijuana.

VanSuilichem was discharged from the state Department of Corrections in Oct. 2012 after serving time for multiple property crimes in Kent and Ottawa counties.

Offenses include a July, 2002 break-in at a home on Canal Avenue north of 52nd Street SW in Wyoming. He was also charged with two home break-ins in Kentwood. In exchange for his guilty plea to the Wyoming home invasion, the two Kentwood cases were dismissed.

He has three home invasion convictions in Ottawa County. Police arrested him after blood found near where a DVD player had been taken from a motor home matched VanSuilichem’s DNA.

