Ex-Detroit weatherman gets 3 years for child porn

Justin Goldstein, 34, a former meteorologist who worked at WJBK TV (Channel 2) under the name Justin Ryan, is serving three years in prison in Connecticut after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of child pornography. (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

DETROIT, MICH. - Former Detroit television meteorologist Justin Goldstein will serve three years in a Connecticut prison after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of child pornography.

Goldstein, 34, appeared on WJBK TV (Channel 2) under the name Justin Ryan until 2009, before moving to Connecticut.

Investigators from the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and Hamden, Conn., police were involved in a child pornography investigation in June 2016 when they spotted suspected child porn files downloaded on an account linked to Goldstein, according to a criminal information filed in the case.

In July, they used a search warrant to seize computers from his Hamden, Conn., home, which contained the illegal material.

In a plea deal negotiated in March, Goldstein agreed to serve three years in prison and 10 years probation, according to court records.

At the time of his arrest, Goldstein was working at WTNH-TV in New Haven. In addition to his Detroit stint, Goldstein also had worked in Philadelphia, Toledo and Charleston/Huntington, W. Va.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

