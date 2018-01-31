Ex-marine will be re-sentenced for killing a man in Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, MICH. - An ex-Marine will be re-sentenced for a deadly Barry County shooting in which the victim was found in the middle of the road.

The Court of Appeals this week ruled that the 10 to 15-year sentence given to Sigmund Rumpf was too harsh.

He was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter for the July, 2015 shooting death of Steven Kauffman, who was found on a road in Orangeville Township south of Gun Lake.

Rumpf said he was helping a female friend who had been in a fight with Kauffman. He said the shooting was in self-defense.

A judge also sentenced Rumpf to a mandatory two years for using a gun during a felony.

As it stands, the soonest he will be eligible for release is 2027.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV