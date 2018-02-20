(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A former Rockford rowing coach sent to prison for secretly recording female athletes in locker rooms has lost a bid to have his 22-year sentence reduced.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati on Tuesday upheld the sentence for Timothy Warren Vallier, a high school crew coach who used a hidden camera to produce videos of minor female athletes dressing and undressing in changing rooms.

Federal prosecutors said Vallier committed an “abhorrent breach of trust’’ and deserved the punishment handed down in a Grand Rapids federal courtroom in May 2017.

In his appeal, Vallier argued that the sentence was “substantively unreasonable.’’

Although Vallier had no prior criminal record, the 22-year sentence was reasonable, the U.S. Court of Appeals said in its four-page opinion.

“The number of victims and Vallier’s pattern of activity substantially enhanced his offense level,’’ the three-judge panel wrote, noting Vallier produced 86 videos depicting 62 identifiable victims.

Vallier was arrested in July, 2016 after two recent Rockford High School graduates helping coach the school rowing team found a video camera in the team’s SUV that was under Vallier’s control. Images on that camcorder led to criminal charges.

Images were recorded at the rowing team’s boathouse along the Grand River near Jupiter Avenue bridge in Kent County’s Plainfield Township. Other images were recorded at the Rockford Freshman Center.

Vallier, 31, is being held at a federal prison in northeast Ohio. He has a release date of September 2035.

