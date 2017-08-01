Ex-teacher gets jail time for sex with student

Ryan Wright (Photo: Muskegon County Jail)

MUSKEGON CO. MICH. - A former Montague teacher was sentenced Tuesday, August 1, for having sex with a student.

37-year old Ryan Wright will spend 12 months in jail. He will also be on probation for two years and is required to register as a sex offender.

In June, Wright entered a "no-contest" plea to a charge of sexual contact with a student.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped one of the charges he faced.

Wright was fired from his teaching position in April.

