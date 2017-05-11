Ex-wife of former Greenville chief convicted of health care fraud

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The ex-wife of Greenville’s former public safety director was convicted Thursday, May 11 on three counts of health care fraud.

A Kent County jury deliberated over two days before convicting Christine Reiss on the three charges. She was found guilty on individual counts of false claim, concealing information and false statement. The jury found her not guilty on seven additional counts of false claims.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock, who presided over the four-day trial, revoked bond and ordered that Reiss be held in the Kent County Jail ahead of her sentencing on June 22. Reiss, 48, faces up to four years in prison.

The health care fraud involving Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan cost her ex-husband his job. Mark Reiss served as Greenville’s public safety director since 2013. He resigned in February.

He is awaiting trial in Montcalm County Circuit Court for health care fraud. Investigators say he failed to tell the city that he was divorced in Aug. 2014 and his wife should be removed from his health insurance plan. Christine Reiss was accused of bilking the health care giant out of $113,000 in payments between 2014 and 2015.

Mark Reiss is facing a health care fraud concealing information charge. It's a felony punishable by up to four years in prison.

Because of a conflict of interest, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker is handling the case for the Montcalm County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prior to becoming public safety director in Greenville, Mark Reiss was chief of police in Riverside, Ohio. He also was a member of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety for several years.

