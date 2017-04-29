Expert offers advice following dog attack

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A postal worker is recovering after being attacked by two pit bulls in Grand Rapids. It happened Friday morning by Garfield and Park Street.

"That's why us trainers help dogs understand even if they're out and about and they'll listen to you and come back to you so that situations like this don't happen," owner of Macatawa Dog Training, Erin Smith, said.

GRPD say a postal worker was delivering mail when she was confronted by two pit bulls. The dogs got out of a fenced in yard and attacked the woman before the owner could stop them. The woman suffered a broken arm, several stitches and may need surgery on her face. The dogs were taken by Kent County Animal Control.

But what would you do if you found yourself in this situation? We asked an expert.

"The first thing I would look for is, see if anyone's around. Who it belongs to. If you don't see anyone I'd call your local dispatch, they usually can get ahold of your animal control or they can alert an officer in the area to stop by and see if its ok," Smith said.



"If this dog is giving you the inclination that you should be worried, then I wouldn't go anywhere near it. Usually the saying, no touch, no talk, no eye contact is a good thing to follow if they don't know that dog."

Smith says to also avoid bending over it and never underestimate its size or demeanor.

"If they come up to you wagging, happy-go-lucky, that's not necessarily saying that they're friendly. It can be, and most likely is, but most of the time if they're out away from their people, they're usually pretty scared and they can act differently than they usually would."

The owners of those dogs are cooperating but police say they could face charges.

