Fallen Comstock Fire Chief honored in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MICH. - A bill is headed to Governor Rick Snyder to sign, that would rename part of I-94 in Kalamazoo County, for a fire chief killed in the line of duty.

Comstock Fire Chief Ed Switalski was killed while responding to an accident on June 14, 2017 when he was hit by a car on I-94 in Kalamazoo County.

Michigan State House of Representatives has approved the measure.

"Chief Switalski was the epitome of a public servant who provided true leadership in our community," said Sen. Margaret O'Brien, R-Portage. "Renaming this stretch of I-94 after him will help to remind people of road safety and honor his commitment to our community."

He was named Michigan Fire Chief of the Year for 2017. The bill would name the span between exits 80 and 86 on I-94 after Switalski.

