Family and dog reunited after year separation

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A year after their dog-sitter told them Daisy was hit by a car and killed, a Muskegon family and their pet are back together.

It ends a separation that began when the family asked a friend to care for Daisy while they dealt with a death and relocation to a new home. When they went to reclaim their dog a year ago the friend told them the Daisy was hit by a car and killed.

“He can’t revive her from the dead, is what he said,” recalls dog owner Pam Lewis. “There was no way to bring her back.”

But it was all a lie. The dog had evidently been passed around until February when animal control picked up the stray, sick and afraid animal. The Harbor Human Society put her in a foster home to get healthy. Then this week the family got a tip saying the Humane Society had Daisy and a reunion was arranged.

“She is doing great,” says Lewis. “She is so happy to be back. We have all missed her so much and have been really excited to have her back.”

“It’s moments like these, this is why all of us work here,” says Harbor Humane Society customer services manager Megan Brunsting. “It was so phenomenal and exciting to see that, after a year, they were reunited with their dog.”

The family says they have not been able to contact the friend who promised to care for Daisy and told them their dog is dead. He won't return calls or texts. They believe Daisy was handed off to a few different people before she wound up a stray, a path that eventually brought her back home.

“I did not think I was ever going to see her again,” says Lewis.

Email news@wzzm13.com

