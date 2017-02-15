Family continues to search for missing GR man

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Grand Rapids family is not giving up hope as they continue the search for 31-year-old Jamel Marcus Parker.

Parker was last seen running away from the 1500 block of Broadway Avenue early Sunday morning. Since then, police have been involved, using boats and helicopters to search the Grand River.

Parker's sister, Jamie Gray, was out with friends and family on Wednesday, continuing the search for Jamel as she tries to make sense of what she describes as a gut-wrenching situation.

"My brother, he could be alive he could be waiting on us, waiting on some help," Gray said. "We don't want to give that chance."

Gray says she last saw her brother Saturday night.

"Everything was good with my brother he was in a great mood. It was told maybe he had some ill feelings that night, as he thought maybe something might happen to him, but other than that he seemed pretty OK."

Gray would not say why Parker has those feelings but she says when she found out he was missing, she had a weird feeling about it.

"We don't think he would have left voluntarily so I just feel like there's not something right, something is not right," she said.

Grand Rapids Police have helped with the search. On Tuesday, helicopters and boats searched the Grand River area.

Parker is described as 5'4" to 5'5" about 180 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing: a black baseball hat, black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black Air Force 1 shoes.

"We want you home", Gray said, as she stared at the camera, sending a message to her brother. "We love you, we're praying for you and we're keeping the faith. Don't think that we'll give up on you because we won't."

If you have seen Parker or have any information on his whereabouts you're urged to contact Grand Rapids Police.

