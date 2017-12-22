Family of 10 gets a Christmas from the community after a devastating house fire

KENT CITY, MICH. - A Kent City family of 10 lost everything in a house fire on Dec. 13. But the community rallied around them, and they may have a merry Christmas after all.

On Friday afternoon, Dec. 22, the Gomez family received dozens of gifts and other items that were donated by neighbors and others in Kent City.

It will go a long way to help the family of four children and six adults.

There is a GoFundMe page for the family, and donations are being accepted at El Zapopan Market in Kent City.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV