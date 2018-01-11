Family of cyclist killed by car: 'Own up to your mistake'

HOLLAND, MICH. - The family of a Holland area man killed in a crash Wednesday is pleading for a driver involved to come forward.

The Herlein family is still in shock over the sudden loss of 20-year-old Johnathan. Now they're asking why a driver involved would leave the scene.

Johnathan Herlein was on his way to work Wednesday morning on his bicycle when he was hit by a car. Police say that initial car stopped to call 911 when a white SUV hit Johnathan while he was on the ground and took off.

Police are searching for that SUV and the driver while the Herlein's search for answers.

"It's a loss, it's hard, we need to know why," Steven Herlein, Johnathan's father, said. "He was making good strides this past year, putting his life together."

Steven and his stepdaughter pleaded to the driver involved to come forward and give the family some peace.

"We miss Johnathan very much," Rheeni Will, Johnathan's stepsister said. "If you were really responsible and you'd actually have the heart to turn the person in, or the person who did it turn themselves in and be a responsible person about it. We would be very thankful."

"Own up to your mistakes," Steven added. "I know sometimes for some people it can take quite a bit, but we've got to own up to your mistakes and come forward and let the authorities know what happened, accidents happen."

Police say Johnathan was wearing dark clothing and was not seen by the first car until right before impact.

If you have any information on the white SUV or the second driver involved you're urged to contact Holland Police at (616) 355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536, texting OCMTIP and your message to 274637 or you may go online and submit a tip using the online form at www.mosotips.com.

