Farmers not getting enough rain

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Lack of rain impacts some West Michigan farmersAug. 5, 2017, 11:40 p.m.
-
Wyoming Police investigate possible shootingAug. 5, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
-
17-year-old groped, nearly abducted by 5 men in Grand HavenAug. 5, 2017, 6:08 p.m.