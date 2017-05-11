Fatal crash victims ID'd as probation agent, mom, boyfriend

The second of two vehicles involved in a fatal crash Tuesday night is photographed Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

HOWELL, MICH. - A driver who failed to stop at an intersection may have caused the two-vehicle crash in Oceola Township that left five dead and three critically injured.

Killed in the crash was Oakland County Probation Agent Candice Lynn Dunn, 35, who had been honored hours before as the Michigan Department of Corrections Parole/Probation agent of the year.

Also killed were Dunn’s mother, Linda Hurley, 69, and Jerome Joseph Tortomasi, 73, both of Macomb County; Justin Andrew-Humberto Henderson, 20, and Preston Taylor Wetzel, 24, both of Fenton.

“We are devastated by the loss of Agent Candice Dunn, whose passion for her work changed so many lives for the better,” MDOC Director Heidi Washington said Wednesday. “Her ambition and her drive to make Michigan a better and safer place will leave a lasting impact on our department.”

Dunn was returning home from the MDOC’s Employee Appreciation Banquet in East Lansing, where she was honored for her dedication to helping those under her supervision succeed and her commitment to improving her community.

2017 Correstions Officer Of The Year Banquet. Candice Dunn, center, is pictured in the attached photos from the May 9 awards ceremony with Oakland County Probation Supervisor Heather Wayne, left, and Region Manager Brock Dietrich, right. (Photo: Tim Burke, ©)

The SUV she was riding in was traveling east on M-59 when it was broadsided by a car at the intersection with Argentine Road.

Dunn spoke at the MDOC’s Employee Appreciation Banquet in East Lansing.



Agent Candice Dunn, later killed in a car crash, accepting MDOC Agent of the Year award. Michigan Department of Corrections

Michigan State Police Lt. Mario Gonzales, the assistant post commander at the Brighton Post, said 22-year-old Matthew Jordan Carrier, of Fenton, was driving the car and failed to stop at the stop sign on southbound Argentine Road.

Gonzales said the southbound car rolled and the SUV caught fire. Both vehicles stopped at the southeast corner of the intersection in a grassy area.

The smell of smoke remains Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at the scene of a fiery fatal crash that killed five and critically injured three Tuesday evening at the intersection of Argentine Road and M-59 in Oceola Township. (Photo: Gillis Benedict, Livingston Daily)

Kyle Eugene Lixie, 23, a passenger in the car, was ejected while Carrier was pulled from the car. Both remained in critical condition at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor as of Tuesday afternoon.

Gonzales said the driver of the car was rushed into surgery, but his injuries were not disclosed.

The SUV driver, identified as 39-year-old Oakland County resident Albert Rudolph Boswell, also was transported to the U-M in critical condition. The five who died were pronounced dead at the scene.

Gonzales said it was “pretty chaotic” for the first officers on scene. He said it was a horrific scene.

“They all affect us,” he said. “I often tell people when we become police officers they don’t take our feelings. They don’t take away all the stuff that makes us regular human beings so anything like this is a tragedy and my heart goes out to those family members. It is so imperative that we take driving important.”

Gonzales said the number of fatalities has risen in Michigan due to a variety of issues, including distracted driving or using electronic devices like cell phones. He said whether those were issues in this crash were not known.

Statewide, 301 people died on Michigan roadways from January to May 2, according to statistics from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

In Livingston County, 13 people have been killed in eight crashes since January, including Tuesday’s crash. In comparison, there were three fatalities in three crashes between January 2016 and May 2016.

“This should have never happened. This should have never happened,” Gonzales repeated. “People should be paying attention to their speed, traffic signals and all that.”

Whether alcohol or speed were a factor is not immediately known.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Brighton Police Post at: 810-227-1051.

