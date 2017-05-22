Father of Alyssa Elsman thanks New York City and its people

Courtesy: WABC A letter from Thomas Elsman thanking New York is on top of a growing memorial for the victims.

TIMES SQUARE, MANHATTAN - The father of the Portage teenager, killed in last week's crash in Times Square, is thanking the people of New York City. 18-year old Alyssa Elsman was killed on Thursday, when a speeding car drove into a crowd of people.

WABC in New York says Thomas Elsman, Alyssa's father, left a letter at a memorial placed near the crash scene in Times Square. It is part of a growing memorial for the victims.

The full letter reads:

There is no words that can express our gratitude with the outpouring of love and support this city has shown us. Our medical staff, The NYPD and most of all YOU. This impromptu memorial dedicated to our daughter and seeing and talking to many of you has helped me cope with our loss. I have met so many people from different countries, religions, creeds.etc..... it doesn't matter.. you have shown us that when you remove bias.. racism.. and ignorance.. WE ARE ALL ONE... Your condolences have been sincere and taken to heart. Please also remember there are 20 other families affected by this and please keep them in your thoughts too. Alyssa loved this city... she loved Times Square. She would appreciate all your kind words but she would also tell us all to get back up and continue. That's how full of life my daughter was This city and our hearts are scarred, cut to the core, but in true New York City fashion.. We will heal.. We will prevail.. and we will never forget. Alyssa Lynn Elsman.. my beautiful 18 year old girl. I look at myself and will never understand how I could have made such an angel.. Im glad you got your mothers looks :)... .I don't know anything currently.. I always have the answers.. but I am blank... I have a hole in my heart that can never be filled. My world changed when you came into it and it is unexplainable with you leaving it. I love you kid. Just no words <3 Love you love you love you...

Dad

Alyssa's 13-year-old sister, Ava, was one of 20 people injured in the crash. She suffered broken teeth, a broken pelvis, and a collapsed lung. She remains in a New York hospital.

