Federal court ruling on public prayer shouldn't alter Kent County invocations

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WZZM) - Can the Kent County Board of Commissioners open meetings with a prayer, and not have to worry about stepping on toes or violating a recent federal court decision?

The issue was addressed Thursday, Feb. 23 in response to a federal appeals court ruling in a case out of Jackson County, south of Lansing.

“I don’t see in my view that there is reason for us not to continue with the invocation,’’ Kent County Commissioner Stanley Stek of Walker said. “I think the invocation is a well-recognized Constitutional right of local government.’’

In a 2-1 decision, justices said Christian-only prayers at public meetings violates the U.S. Constitution by promoting one faith over others. Prayer at public meetings can be legal, but in Jackson County, only commissioners offered a prayer, not audience members, the Appeals Court said. The prayer was always Christian, not from other faiths, justices wrote.

Kent County Board Chairman Jim Saalfeld says he is confident invocations at the county Board meetings are proper.

“I think we might already be fully in compliance because we do usually have non-commissioners provide the invocation and we’ve had other religions, other than just Christian religions, be represented in the prayer,’’ he said.

The Board’s Executive Committee discussed the issue Thursday, with one commissioner suggesting readings as a possible substitute, mentioning the Preamble to the Constitution and Robert Frost poetry.

Stek, who is also an attorney, says he believes the county is on solid footing.

“We are not compelling the public to participate,’’ he said. “It has an official purpose to solemnize the process. But we’re not here to prosthelytize, we’re not here to compel you to do that.’’

Thursday’s invocation was given by Commissioner Harold Mast of Kentwood.

“Thank you Lord for the opportunities you give us as elected officials to discuss and deliberate about issues that affect our community,’’ Mast said. “We pray, Lord, that as we look around us and see your awesome creation and your awesome goodness and your awesome availability, that we will be given the wisdom and the openness to make bold decisions, but also to be able to be congenial in making those decisions.’’

Back in Jackson County, where the issue resulted in the federal lawsuit, the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday skipped an opening prayer and instead started the meeting with a moment of silence.

The Jackson County lawsuit was filed in 2013 by Peter Carl Bormuth, a self-described Pagan and Animist. He said he was uncomfortable with a prayer given at a July, 2013 Board of Commissioners meeting which ended with “We ask these things in your son Jesus’s name. Amen.’’

Bormuth worships the Sun and the Moon, as well as ancestral spirits, but his primary deity is “the Mother Earth,’’ according to the federal Court of Appeals ruling released Feb. 15.

During an August, 2013 prayer, Bormuth was the only one in attendance who did not rise and bow his head. “Bormuth felt isolated and he worried that the Board of Commissioners would hold against him his decision to stay seated,’’ the appeals court ruling says.

A U.S. District Court judge in Detroit sided with the county, leading to the appeal. It was argued before the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last April. In last week’s ruling, justices didn’t bar invocations at public meetings, but said the Board of Commissioners cannot discriminate by religion or coerce the audience to participate.

