Felony lane gang used wigs, stolen IDs and checks to fleece area banks, feds say

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WZZM) - Eight suspected criminals from Florida are behind bars, charged in a ‘felony lane gang’ operation that got money from western Michigan banks using driver’s licenses and checks stolen from metro Detroit.

A criminal complaint filed this week in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids accuses the group of participating in what is described as an ongoing bank fraud and identity-theft operation known as the ‘‘felony lane scheme.’’ First identified in Florida, it relies on multiple people, some in disguises, to get money at bank drive-through lanes.

The eight had been under police surveillance since late January. They were arrested Jan. 31 outside a Grand Rapids bank and held on felony charges of conducting a criminal enterprise. Local charges were dismissed this week when the federal government took over prosecution.

The eight range in age from 21 to 38 and have Florida addresses. It is the third ‘felony lane gang’ operation busted in West Michigan since 2012; all three originated in Florida.

Federal investigators say 'felony lane' gangs started in Fort Lauderdale in 2003 and consisted of 100 key players. It's now more of a technique than an organization, often spin-offs from other groups. Operations expanded north along the Int. 75 corridor more than a decade ago and have now reached into the western U.S.

One investigator described felony lane activity as a "cottage industry.'' In some cases, participants learn the trade while in prison or while on a criminal apprenticeship. Depending on the number of participants in a particular city, felony lane gangs can generate more than $12,000 a day cashing stolen checks.

Here's how it works: Leaders drive rental cars to targeted cities, sometimes recruiting prostitutes and drug-addicted women to assist. They're usually paid 10 percent of each cashed check.

Once in town, men go to parking lots looking for vehicles with purses and wallets in plain view. They get into locked cars by shattering the rear window with a key punch or spark plug. Rear windows are preferred because broken glass falls inward, and not onto the parking lot, which could draw scrutiny.

Health clubs are a favorite target because women often leave purses behind when they go inside to work out. Day cares, parks and church parking lots are other favored targets.

Participants use stolen IDs to cash checks, using checks from one break-in victim made payable to another break-in victim. When cashing checks, participants use the drive-through teller lane furthest from bank building.

In the most recent case, three women last month reported having purses stolen from unoccupied vehicles at the YMCA in Milford, located in southwest Oakland County. Thieves took driver’s licenses, credit cards and checkbooks. A rental vehicle from Florida linked to the break-ins was spotted near Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Federal investigators followed the vehicle, a 2017 Nissan Armada, to Grand Rapids.

Several West Michigan police agencies assisted with surveillance. According to federal court records, the Nissan Armada was followed to a Kent County strip mall where it met up with a silver Dodge Caravan bearing a Minnesota license plate. The strip mall contained a beauty-supply store that sells wigs. A Michigan license plate was affixed to the rear of the Caravan before it and the Nissan drove off.

Both rental vehicles visited four banks in Wyoming, Jenison and Grand Rapids, where a total of $6,600 was withdrawn using drive-through windows, federal court records show. Police arrested the group at the fourth location, a Chase Bank branch on Lake Michigan Drive east of Colllindale Avenue NW. Five men were in the Armada and three women were in the Caravan.

A search of both vehicles turned up a large amount of cash, window punches, a screwdriver and several driver’s licenses belonging to women living in Michigan and Illinois. Police also found several bank credit/debit cards in the names of those same women and numerous blank checks in the names of individuals from Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Michigan, federal court records show.

Cash, several wigs, bank transaction receipts and personal property of 19 people were taken from the vehicles, federal court records show.

The eight arrested on Jan. 31 are being held on federal charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. The fraud charges are punishable by up to 30 years in prison; aggravated identity theft is punishable by a mandatory two-year term. Those arrested will appear in Grand Rapids federal court next week for a preliminary hearing.

The first felony lane gang to visit West Michigan amassed nearly $60,000 in just 33 days, federal court documents show. Five people were indicted in April, 2012 for aggravated identity theft and bank fraud. The Florida ringleader was sentenced to more than 9-1/2 years in prison and ordered to pay $59,300 in restitution.

Eight months after that operation was shut down, the second felony lane gang arrived in West Michigan. Five people were convicted in that case. The man police identified as the ringleader was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay $33,600 in restitution.

