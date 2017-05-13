Felony warrant issued for man involved in fatal crash

(Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A two-count felony warrant has been issued for the man suspected to be responsible for a fatal crash on Wednesday night.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office issued the warrant for 25-year-old Julio Medellin. Grand Rapids Police released his photo on Thursday. He has yet to be located.

The warrant is for driving which intoxicated causing death and driving with a suspending license causing death. Both charges carry a maximum of 15 years in prison.

According to a release from Grand Rapids Police Department, when Medellin is located, he has a $1,000,000 bond with nationwide extradition.

Police say that if you see him or know of his whereabouts to not approach him, but call 911 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 instead.

