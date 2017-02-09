Fire at Muskegon medical marijuana grow site

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Police said a fire Thursday in Muskegon was caused by a small explosion at a licensed medical marijuana grow site.

When fire crews responded to the building on South Getty just before 8 a.m. The fire was already out.

Officials tell us the explosion happened when a man was trying to make butane hash oil.

Damages to the electrical system are estimated to be between $60,000 to $70,000. There was not much other damage to the building to report.

The fire is now under investigation.

