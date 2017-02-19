Fire breaks out at lumber company in Marne

MARNE, MICH. - Fire crews responded to a large fire at a lumber company in Marne.

Crews responded to Homestead Timbers located on 16th Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Marne, Walker and Alpine fire departments assisted with knocking down the fire.

There were no injures reported.

Investigators are looking into what may have started the blaze.

Rhonda Ross is a producer at WZZM 13.

