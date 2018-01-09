Crews work outside building with smoke seeming to come from inside.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Fire crews are investigating after receiving a report of smoke coming from a building on Forest Hills Avenue early Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Just after 2:15 a.m., crews were called to Cascade Road where the caller believed smoke was coming from the gastro pub Noco Provisions.

After crews arrived, they found the smoke wasn't coming from there, but instead was coming from a building that houses Harvest Bread Company, Little Bangkok Thai Restaurant and Mara's Family Hair Care.

Our crew on scene did not see any flames coming from the building, but East Grand Rapids firefighters were called for mutual aid.

