Fire destroys building, half-dozen antique cars near Battle Creek

PENNFIELD, MICH. - A fire Thursday heavily damaged a pole building and several cars in Pennfield Township.

Firefighters were called at 6:52 p.m. and found flames erupting from all the windows and doors of the building at 8223 Calvin Road east of M-66, according to Pennfield Fire Chief Tim Smith.

Smith said one person was in the building at time of the fire but was not injured.

The fire consumed more than a half-dozen antique cars as well as equipment, Smith said.

Firefighters had to pull back from the building and evacuated neighbors on both side of the building after learning there were tanks of nitromethane and other fuels inside. Residents were allowed back at 9 p.m.

Smith said the cause of the fire and an estimate of the loss remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Bedford and Emmett townships as well as LifeCare Ambulance and the Calhoun County Sheriff Department assisted at the scene.

