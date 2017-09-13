Firefighter loses home to flames while on duty for Hurricane Irma

Fire truck at night, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

LARGO, FLA. - A Clearwater, Florida firefighter is picking up the pieces after his home caught fire during Hurricane Irma. Because of the weather and high winds, crews were finally able to put out the flames at around 3:30 a.m. on Monday morning after the fire broke out several hours before.

Mike Jones was at work Sunday night when he got the call that his own house was on fire. Jones' wife and kids were taking shelter from the storm inside their home when the fire broke out.

Everyone made it out safely.

The neighborhood has started picking up debris and cleaning up Jones' yard to try and help the family in any way they can. There is also a go fund me account which has raised more than $30,000.

