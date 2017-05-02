Firefighter recovering after being shot by gunman in East Dallas

William An has been with the Dallas Fire-Rescue for more than 10 years. (Photo: Dallas Fire-Rescue, Custom)

DALLAS -- A firefighter-paramedic is recovering after he was shot by a gunman Monday.



In a news conference, officials identified the firefighter-paramedic as William An, who has been with Dallas Fire-Rescue for more than 10 years. As of Tuesday afternoon, he is in critical, but stable condition at Baylor University Medical Center.



His wife, Jayne, and their three-year-old son are expecting their second child. “By the grace of God, my husband is doing okay. We are greatly thankful for all the prayers sent our way. Please continue to pray for Will and keep him and our entire family in your prayers. Special thanks again to the first responders who risk their lives daily for others. God bless,” Jayne said.



On Monday, paramedics from Dallas Fire-Rescue Station 19 were called to the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue. An was treating a neighbor who had been shot by a gunman later identified as 36-year-old Derick Lamont Brown.



Police said Lamont shot his roommate, and that's when his neighbor heard the gunshots and went outside to see what happened. Lamont then shot the neighbor. He began firing shots when paramedics arrived at the scene, hitting An. He continued to shoot at first responding officers.



Officers returned fire and the suspect ran into the home where he was later found dead. An was rushed to the hospital. He was shot in his arm and leg, breaking his leg, and a source says he lost a lot of blood because his femoral artery was hit.



Police used a robot to locate the dead bodies inside the home.



Court records show Brown has a long criminal history, including an assault charge, several DWIs and gun offenses.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said they are thankful for all the support. Police said An will undergo additional procedures to address his injuries.

