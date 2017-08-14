No injuries after 2 boats catch fire at Cedar Point Marina: photos, video

(Photo: Courtesy: Hank Solowiej, Custom)

SANDUSKY, OHIO - Crews responded to Cedar Point Marina where two boats caught fire around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

The Coast Guard station at Marblehead was called to assist firefighters at the scene. The fire was extinguished by 5:45 p.m.

Cedar Point spokesman Tony Clark said no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the Sandusky Fire Department said the fire was contained to two boats, both of which were completed destroyed.

Since the fire did not occur on Cedar Point property, park operations were not affected.

See an update with officials from the scene below:

Black smoke could be seen in the marina area across Sandusky Bay, according to social media users:

Vid of the boat fire outside of Cedar Point pic.twitter.com/m3RnYh7rq1 — Robert Lipnos (@rlipnos) August 14, 2017

I'm at cedar point and a boat docked by blue streak straight up EXPLODED like they are evacuating people from the area it's nuts forreal — Van ♡ (@CevanahJestine) August 14, 2017

Something is on fire outside @cedarpoint. Looks like it's out in the marina. Kudos to @cedarpoint staff for quick response & crowd control! pic.twitter.com/0ZIwhlpuSP — Jessica Bee (@ReadingOrSleep) August 14, 2017

Listen to 911 calls from the scene below:

