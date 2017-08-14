WZZM
No injuries after 2 boats catch fire at Cedar Point Marina: photos, video

WKYC 6:23 PM. EDT August 14, 2017

SANDUSKY, OHIO - Crews responded to Cedar Point Marina where two boats caught fire around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

The Coast Guard station at Marblehead was called to assist firefighters at the scene. The fire was extinguished by 5:45 p.m.

Cedar Point spokesman Tony Clark said no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the Sandusky Fire Department said the fire was contained to two boats, both of which were completed destroyed.

Since the fire did not occur on Cedar Point property, park operations were not affected.

See an update with officials from the scene below:

Black smoke could be seen in the marina area across Sandusky Bay, according to social media users:

Listen to 911 calls from the scene below:

