Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation gives Solon Fire Department $15,000 grant

Firefighters by fire engine, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images/iStock)

SOLON TWP., MICH. - The Solon Fire department will soon be getting a new piece of equipment to help save people's lives.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded the department with a $15,000 grant to purchase an automatic chest compression device.

The ACCD would help emergency responders provide the care needed for someone suffering cardiac arrest, and free up others to help in other ways. What would usually take six people to do will now only take three.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV