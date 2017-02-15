First home bulit at Terrace Point Landing, others on the way

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Development at an 11-acre former industrial site in Muskegon is picking up speed. It's where Orville and Susan Crain decided to build, and so far they're glad they did at Terrace Point Landing.

"We have not regretted it, not for one minute," said Susan Crain. "We love being downtown."

The Crain's built on lot number one at Terrace Point Landing. Their home has incredible views, in part because it's built just 35-feet from Muskegon Lake.

"We have a full panorama view of Muskegon Lake," said Orville Crain.

The couple relocated to downtown Muskegon from Muskegon Township. They say being the first to build and move into a home at the former industrial site didn't scare them.

"Not for a second," Orville said. They believe years of stagnant growth in downtown are over.

"It's 2017 and I think we've come a long way," said Susan.

In 2014 developer Jonathan Rooks began the process of transforming the vacant waterfront acreage.

"It is deep water in front of the lots, where you can build a 40 or 60-foot dock," Rooks said.

This summer Terrace Point Landings' pool, courtyard, hot tub, and bathhouse will open to residents.

Rooks expects the 28-waterfront lots will all be sold by this fall.

This week two new foundations were set, and other homes are nearing completion.

The city is spurring development of the site by offering a 50 percent tax break to homeowners.

Greenridge Realty is handling lot sales at Terrace Point Landing. David C. Bos homes is the builder for the development.

For years city leaders have stressed the need for a variety of downtown living options. Terrace Point Landing offers options at the high-end of the market with the kind of views you would expect at that price point.

Rooks hopes the entire project is sold and built in the next 3 to 5 years.

Interior courtyard lots at Terrace Point start at $35,000. Those lots include access to amenities like the pool and docks.