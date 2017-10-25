Fisher-Price recalls infant motions seats due to fire hazard

Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

Fisher-Price is recalling several infant motion seats due to fire hazard.

The recall involves Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39. The seat bounces, sways, or bounces and sways together. The seat also vibrates, plays 10 songs and nature sounds, and has an overhead mobile. The model number is located on the underside of the motor housing.



Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of the product overheating, including one report of a fire contained within the motor housing. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Soothing Motions Seats and contact Fisher-Price for a full refund.

Recalled items were sold at many retailers including, buybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from November 2015 through October 2017.

You can learn more about the recall on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.

