Flu cuts school week short in Kalamazoo, other districts

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - The school week has been cut short as both students and staff suffer this flu season.

Kalamazoo Public Schools announced Wednesday afternoon that it will close all its schools for the rest of the week to clean and disinfect classrooms.

“Given the rising percentage of students and staff with flu, flu-like or gastrointestinal symptoms today, KPS will be closed Thursday and Friday and will re-open on Monday, February 5,” the district announced on its Facebook.

Parchment and Comstock schools, both in Kalamazoo County, will close and in Van Buren County Lawrence Public Schools will close too.

Hasting Area, Barry County Christian, and Delton-Kellogg schools all report closing Wednesday evening as well as Grace Church Preschool.

In Ottawa County, the number of flu cases tripled but numbers have yet to peak.

Health officials continue to urge the community to take necessary steps in preventing the flu and such-like illnesses, including hand-washing, cleaning, getting plenty of rest and getting vaccinated among some things.

