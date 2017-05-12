Food trucks battle it out in downtonw 'food fight'

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Food trucks are becoming more and more popular in Grand Rapids, but the growing number of them downtown led to a food fight Friday night.



People were encouraged to try all four different food trucks parked at the Wedge Lot across from Van Andel arena then vote for their favorite.

The winner then gets a trophy to hold on to until the next food fight.

The so called food truck season officially started last week and it's definitely new territory for the city of Grand Rapids.

The next Food Truck Fight Night will be next Friday, May 19.

© 2017 WZZM-TV