Football players charged with assaulting teammate

WHEATON, ILLINOIS - Two players from west Michigan and 3 other members of the Wheaton College football team are charged with felonies after a teammate says they attacked him last March.

All-American center Kyler Kregal from Forest Hills Eastern High School and linebacker Samuel Tebos of Allendale are the West Michigan players accused. During what some call a “hazing incident,” it is alleged the five suspects abducted, insulted, beat up and even tried to sodomize a freshman on the team. Then they left him half naked in a field.

“He was taken forcefully out of his dorm room,” explains Wheaton Police Chief James F. Volpe. “He was restrained against his will.”

“This is far beyond any type of hazing,” says attorney Terry Ekl, who is representing the alleged victim. “This was absolute criminal conduct.”

The first suspect to turn himself in was Kyler Kregal of Grand Rapids. The other 4 are expected to surrender this week. The alleged attack happened in March. During the investigation the suspects remained on the team. Several played in the game Sept.16.

In a written release, the conservative Christian college says action was taken in the case.

“Our internal investigation resulted in corrective action. We are unable to share details due to federal student privacy protection.”

“I question whether the school handled this in an appropriate and serious manner,” says Ekl. “Or whether this was something they just wanted to make go away.”

The official charges against the players include aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint. Conviction could result in a 5 year prison sentence.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

