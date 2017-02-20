For first responder who helped her, Abbie Kopf is a hero

Kalamazoo County Deputy Joe Coleman (Photo: Trace Christenson/The Enquirer)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - It started out as a normal work shift last February for Kalamazoo County Sheriff Deputy Joe Coleman. Before what quickly became a chaotic night was over, he would meet a gravely wounded girl who he now considers a hero.

A 15-year-veteran with the Sheriff Department, Coleman, 39, was on patrol on Feb. 20, 2016, when a shooting was reported at 5:42 p.m. on the county’s east side at the Meadows Townhomes in Richland Township.

“I was actually working on the west side of the county and called to the east side for the first shooting,” Coleman said. “It was at the Meadows. I was there for the entire thing, four-plus hours.”

At the time, Coleman said, he and others didn’t realize that incident was going to be part of a larger night of terror that would leave six people dead and two seriously injured at three crime scenes.

“It did not seem out of the ordinary,” Coleman recalled of the Richland Township shooting during a recent interview.

Then at 10:08 p.m. Coleman heard dispatchers report a second shooting, this one at the Seelye Automotive Group car lot at 3820 Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo, where a father and son were killed.

“I didn’t put them together,” he said. “But a few minutes into theirs, it was the suspect’s description that it started to click a little.”

After leaving the scene at the Meadows, Coleman said he was traveling back to his assigned area on the west side of Kalamazoo when he heard the call for the third shooting at 10:24 p.m. in Texas Township at the Cracker Barrel restaurant at I-94 and 9th Street.

“When we were clearing that is when the Cracker Barrel came out. I just went.”

Police from several departments flooded the area.

Coleman said he believes he was the fourth officer to arrive at the restaurant parking lot where four women, three from Battle Creek, were killed and a 14-year-old Emmett Township girl, Abigail Kopf, was critically wounded with a gunshot to her head.

“I was probably the fourth officer,” Coleman said. “A state trooper was the first on the scene and then two city police officers and then I was right after that. I was the first deputy.”

He estimates he was 90 seconds behind the first officer.

“I didn’t know the extent of it but it sounded like many people were shot,” he said. “It sounded pretty chaotic.”

It was there, in that Cracker Barrel parking lot, that Coleman first saw the girl he calls a hero.

“When I got there two city officers had Abigail out and on the ground and away from the vehicle,” he said. “When I got there one of the two city PSOs (Public Safety Officers) was yelling at me to grab a medical kit.”

Coleman has been a firefighter for 17 years and the assistant chief for the last six years at the Galesburg-Augusta Fire Department and has been trained as a medical first responder.

He carries some medical supplies in his patrol car.

“When I first pulled in it was kind of a surreal moment,” Coleman said. “I was not really sure what was happening and there was not anything that really stood out. There were a couple of cars but it was kind of an empty parking lot.

“We were already told there were multiple people shot but I didn’t know the extent of their injuries. It was vague information but it was multiple people shot.”

He said the two city officers were with the person on the ground.

Coleman would learn the victim was Abbie, gravely injured with a gunshot wound to her head.

“They were near Abigail and we started to provide medical attention.”

One of the officers went to check on the other victims.

“We started to work on Abbie,” he said. “In those first few minutes, any time you deal with a child it is not a great situation. It elevates things emotionally and mentally. It takes it to a different level. It changes the dynamics.”

“We were able to give her some medical attention,” he said, as they waited for an ambulance and paramedics.

“It was four or five minutes, I would guess. It seems like time slows down. We were dealing with an active shooting scene and they don’t come in until we know we have the scene secured. I am not sure it was secure when we arrived, because we didn’t have any idea who it was or what was going on. We put together that they were connected but that was all.”

Coleman, who has three daughters, stopped and was quiet when asked about details of that scene.

He only said Abbie was unconscious while he was with her but the magnitude of what he experienced was almost immediate.

“I have children of similar ages, so it hits home relatively quickly,” he said. “It was quickly.”

He had feelings he said he didn’t want to discuss.

Coleman does have strong feelings about the girl wounded that night.

He spent only four or so minutes with her, huddled on a blacktop parking lot.

“I have had not contact with her since,” he said. “I had reached out shortly after that,” but thus far has not seen or talked to her or her family.

“I have followed her story through the media and my feelings are that girl and her family are the heroes. She is a fighter, a flat-out fighter.

“She is an inspiration to just as hard as she had fought.”

Coleman said he left the scene at the Cracker Barrel and was assigned to patrol some other populated areas just to provide police presence.

He also was downtown as back-up when the man charged in the shootings, part-time Uber driver Jason Dalton, was arrested.

As the first anniversary of the shootings approaches Monday, Coleman said he has had a year of reminders.

“You have to think about it. This has not been out of the media at all. It's in the media every day and sporadically with (Abbie's) ups and downs. I doesn’t really go away.”

He said all officers have incidents in their careers that stay with them and Coleman said of course the shootings will be one for him.

“It is one of those things you will always think about,” he said. “And when there was a child involved it adds something to the magnitude of that incident. ... I have kids the same age and those people were out doing similar things that we would have been doing on my days off. The flat randomness is puzzling and adds to the things that are not easy to forget. It was just surreal and different than anything we have ever dealt with.”

But for Coleman, Abigail Kopf remains the important focus.

“She is an inspiration to me, just as hard as she has fought. Maybe at some point I will get to say hello to her. Maybe at some point. She is just an inspiration.”

