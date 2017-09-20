For the first time, ArtPrize Nine flies into Gerald R. Ford International Airport

For the first time ever ArtPrize Nine has landed a spot at the Ford Airport.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - All but two of the Artprize Nine venues are within a three mile boundary of downtown Grand Rapids.One is the Frederik Meijer Gardens and the other is the Gerald R Ford International Airport. This is the first time the airport has also served as a venue.

There are seven pieces of art on display and most of them falling into the 2D category. The art at the airport will be seen by the more than 8,000 passengers who pass through everyday, said Tara Hernandez the marketing and communications manager at the airport.

The exhibits are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and on Sunday you can see them until 7 p.m.

According to the ArPrize website, venue is hosting seven artists who are from as close as Ada, to as far away as Mexico and New Zealand. You can find the art outdoors under our "Welcome Wall" canopy, in the east end of our terminal building near the Valet Parking ticket counter, and upstairs in our Observation Area.

