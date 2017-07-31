Ford to repair police vehicles after concerns about carbon monoxide arise

DETROIT, MICH. - Leaders from Ford responding to concerns from police officers who use the company's vehicles and plan to repair the police vehicles in questions.

Police officers who use Ford's Explorer Interceptor Utility vehicles found unsealed holes where emergency lighting, radios and other equipment were put in. Those unsealed holes could leak gas fumes into the cabin.

Ford announced on Friday that it will cover the cost of any repairs made to police vehicles with carbon monoxide issues and say they plan on improving the air conditioning systems inside the vehicles so more fresh air gets in.

If you drive an Explorer that's not a police vehicle, you don't have any reason to be worried. Some people have reported exhaust odors, however, those problems are unrelated to those police described.

If you do notice any strange odors you can take your vehicle to a Ford dealer to have it checked out.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV