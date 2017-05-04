Forensic report: 18-year-old killed in GRPD shootout shot twice

A Facebook photo of Malik Carey. (Photo: Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The 18-year-old man who died in a shootout with Grand Rapids Police on Wednesday, was shot twice according to forensic reports.

Malik Carey was shot Wednesday afternoon after a stand-off on Dickinson Street near Kalamazoo Avenue. He allegedly fired shots at police before they returned fire and striking. Forensic reports show that he was struck twice.

Michigan State Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

►Related: Suspect who fired at police dies after officer-involved shooting

►Related: Family identifies man fatally shot by Grand Rapids police as 18 year old

According to court records, Carey has a criminal history dating back to age 12 for a home invasion.

Carey continued to be in and out of trouble throughout his teenage years with multiple offenses and violations of his probation. Just two years after his first offense, Carey was charged with aggravated assault.

However, at this time, Carey's family and friends are not reflecting on any of that. They've lost a son, brother and friend in the 18-year-old.

Friends on Facebook recalled memories of Carey, saying he was funny and a motivating friend -- and a neighbor who had never met him, but witnessed the moments before his death, said she is saddened by what happened.

"This is a good neighborhood...we take care of people. I am really sorry for him and what's happened," said Sylvia Couture.

MSP asks that any witnesses they have not yet spoken with to come forward.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV